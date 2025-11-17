Eight transgenders suffer burn injuries during protest

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Eight transgenders suffered burns on Monday when a group of them poured petrol on themselves and lit a match stick during a protest against one of their leaders, police said.

A group of 20-30 transgenders gathered at a bus stop in Borabanda here for the protest alleging that their leader was troubling them with false police cases, they added.

During the protest, they poured petrol on themselves and one of them suddenly lit a matchstick. It led to eight suffering injuries, three of them seriously, police said.

The injured were rushed to the state-run Gandhi hospital where treatment was going on, they stated.