Eight wagons of goods train derail in Bihar

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Eight coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed inside a yard in the Danapur division of the East Central railway on Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that took place in Bihar.

“The incident took place at around 4.45 pm when eight wagons, laden with coal, of a goods train derailed on the Bandhua-Paimar yard in the Danapur division on Sunday. We have experts sent rescue teams to the spot from Ara, Gaya and Danapur stations”, Sharswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, told PTI.

The restoration work is going on in the yard.

"The main surface line remained clear and normal movement of trains was not affected following the incident. An inquiry has been ordered," said the CPRO. PTI PKD NN