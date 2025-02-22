Eight woman members of Kadiya gang held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested eight women belonging to the Kadiya gang for allegedly stealing a lady's purse from the Sector 14 market here, the police said on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh's Kadiya gang is known for its involvement in thefts across metro cities, the police added.

The arrested women were identified as Radhika Bhaneriya, Jyoti, Gayatri Bai, Sunita Bai, Ramkali, Juli Bhaneriya, Jivika, and Gauri Sisodiya, all residents of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, a woman filed a complaint on February 14 stating that her purse, which contained money and important documents, was stolen from the Sector 14 market. After an FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station, the matter was handed over to the Crime Unit, Sector 43, they added.

While investigating, the team arrested the eight female members of the Kadiya gang from the Rajiv Nagar, Sector 12 area on Friday. During interrogation, the accused women revealed that they had committed two other thefts in Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Rs 3,790 in cash has been recovered from their possession, the police added on Saturday.

"Police investigation revealed that the accused women belong to the Kadiya Gang of Madhya Pradesh, which commits thefts in crowded places and markets. From the perusal of the criminal records of the accused women, it was revealed that one case was registered against accused Ramkali for fighting in Madhya Pradesh and one case was registered against accused Julie for theft in Delhi. We are questioning the accused women," said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police. PTI COR ARD ARD