Eight-year-old boy dies of snakebite in Palghar district

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died of a snakebite in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

Following the snakebite, the boy, a resident of the Kondana-Satvipada area, was rushed to the Rural Hospital at Manor town and after initial treatment, referred to another hospital for advanced medical care, but succumbed midway on Saturday, a medical officer said.

Palghar district Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad said after the initial treatment, to avoid further complications, the doctor at the Rural Hospital referred the boy to a specialized hospital.

The Rural Hospital has a ventilator and other facilities, but the patient might have needed ICU care hence he was referred to the specialised medical facility, Marad said.

The boy was bitten by a poisonous snake in his house at around 10.30 pm on June 14, but was brought to the Rural Hospital at about 1 am on June 15, he said, adding this delay may have aggravated the boy's condition. PTI COR RSY