Eight-year-old girl murdered in MP village; neighbour held

Chhatarpur (MP), Apr 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering an eight-year-old girl after luring her under some pretext in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bada Malehra town, around 50 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters, an official said.

The victim's father, meanwhile, claimed that the accused had removed his daughter's inner garments.

Police said they are interrogating the accused, Bal Kishan Yadav, to understand the sequence of events.

Citing preliminary investigation, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said Yadav allegedly lured the girl to a deserted spot and hit her head with a stone.

The girl was rushed to Bada Malehra Hospital and later shifted to the district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jain said police are recording statements of the family members of the girl.

Meanwhile, the victim's father claimed that Yadav was his neighbour.

He lured my daughter with chocolates. She had injuries on her face and head, and one of her ears was cut, he claimed. PTI COR ADU NSK