Eight year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad, say police

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old man at Saidabad here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened about 15-20 days ago and the family members did not complain to police. The personnel of women and child welfare department came to know about it from local residents.

Subsequently, police and child welfare department officials sent the girl (8) to the 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children of the city police for counselling.

The accused is a neighbour of the victim.

A case under POCSO Act was registered and further investigation was in progress, police added. PTI SJR SJR SA