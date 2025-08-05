Eight-year-old hit by truck in Dharavi, dies; driver held

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed after a truck knocked him down on a busy road in the Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Kumbharwada junction in the afternoon, an official said.

He said the truck driver lost control of the wheel and knocked the child down. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The truck driver, who attempted to flee the scene, was nabbed by locals and has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. PTI ZA ARU