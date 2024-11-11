Eighth instalment of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible series to release on May 23, 2025

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Monday announced the highly anticipated eighth instalment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise titled "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" will arrive in theatres on May 23, 2025.

Cruise, who has been playing the character of Agent Ethan Hunt since the first Mission Impossible released in 1996, shared the action-packed teaser of the film on his official X handle.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies (on) May 23, 2025," he said.

The movie, presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie.

This comes almost two years after the release of the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible series -- "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning".

The remaining six films that explore Agent Ethan Hunt's adventures are "Mission: Impossible" (1996), "Mission: Impossible 2" (2000), "Mission: Impossible III" (2006), "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" (2011), "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015) and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (2018).