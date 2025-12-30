Eighth wolf shot dead by forest staff in Bahraich district

Bahraich (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A female wolf was shot dead by a forest department team on Tuesday in Birja Pakadiya village in Bahraich district, two days after its mate was killed as part of an ongoing operation following a series of wolf attacks in the area left 12 people dead and 32 injured, officials said.

It was the eighth wolf killed during the operation launched three months ago. Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav told PTI that the wolf killed was a female, approximately four years old, and had become aggressive after its mate was eliminated on Sunday.

"After the death of the male wolf on Sunday, its female mate had become aggressive and was roaming near residential areas in search of her partner. Villagers had been continuously reporting the presence of the wolf near the village. The control camp for the rescue and relief operation being conducted by the Forest Department is located near this village." The DFO said that on Tuesday morning, during a search operation, patrolling teams spotted a wolf using a drone camera. The teams surrounded the wolf and attempted to rescue it. When the rescue attempt failed, the wolf was eliminated.

The carcass has been brought to the Forest Division office in Bahraich. A panel of veterinarians will conduct a post-mortem examination of the body on Wednesday, in accordance with standard operating procedures.

This year, a total of 12 people, including ten children, have died in wolf attacks, while 32 people have been injured.

Yadav said that the possibility of more wolves in the area is now low, but as a precaution, teams will continue patrolling.

People are being advised to take special precautions, keep children under supervision, and be careful when going outside their homes, he said.

Following frequent wolf attacks reported from some villages in the Bahraich district since September 9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the area on September 27 and instructed that the wolves be rescued safely, but if that failed, they should be put down.

He conducted an aerial survey, met the villagers affected by wolf attacks and distributed financial assistance and relief packages.

Rescue experts and shooters were called in from across Uttar Pradesh and other states to conduct the operation.

