'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Centre achieves target of planting 80 crore saplings

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Centre said on Wednesday that 80 crore saplings have been planted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, achieving the target five days ahead of schedule.

The goal was to plant 80 crore saplings by September 2024, and this target was reached on Wednesday.

This achievement was made possible through the combined efforts of government agencies, village-level institutions, local communities, and other stakeholders, the Union Environment Ministry said in a statement.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a nationwide tree plantation campaign launched on the World Environment Day, June 5.

The campaign encourages people to plant a tree as a symbol of love, respect, and honour for their mothers, while also pledging to protect trees and the Earth. The initiative aims to combat land degradation and restore degraded land areas. PTI GVS KVK KVK