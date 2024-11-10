'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge': PM accuses Cong of breaking OBC-ST-SC unity to snatch reservations

Gumla/Bokaro (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its "shahi parivar" (royal family) of attempting to break the ST-SC-OBC unity to "snatch away reservations under an evil design" while urging the crowd at a rally in Jharkhand to stay united, saying, 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge' (stay united to stay safe)." He accused the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of looting the state’s rich resources, including minerals, forests, sand, and coal, which he said put the state’s "Roti-Beti-Mati" (bread, land, and daughter) at risk.

Advertisment

He vowed that the "culprits" would not escape justice, even if they were hiding in "paatal." "The Congress knows that if STs, SCs and OBCs are united, they will pose a threat to the party's existence. This is the reason the Congress 'shahi parivar' is hell-bent on breaking their unity... They want to snatch reservations.

"The Congress is trying to pit one tribal community against another... Munda against Oraon, Lohra against Kharia, Kharwar against Korwa etc. with an agenda to break the tribal society's strength," he said.

The Congress cannot tolerate tribals in higher posts, which is why it opposes Droupadi Murmu's elevation (to the post of President) and continues to insult her, the PM said, adding former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was also insulted.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to grab power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," he said.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other like Yadav versus Kurmi and Sonar versus Lohar. I warn you, 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," he added.

Advertisment

The PM also attacked the Congress and its allies for seeking to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress and its allies want to bring back Article 370 so that Babasaheb's Constitution is once again out of Jammu and Kashmir, and our soldiers again face the fire of terrorism," he said.

"Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar's Constitution was not in force there," he said.

Advertisment

Modi said it was the first time that the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had taken oath in the name of the Indian Constitution and this was his tribute to Ambedkar.

He said a BJP-led government was needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators and eradicate corruption.

"You are hankering for a handful of sand, they are smuggling it and earning crores. I promise to ensure stringent punishment for the corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition," he said.

Advertisment

"Recruitment mafia and paper leak mafia created by the JMM-led coalition will be sent to jail and those who played with the future of the youth would not be spared," he added.

Modi claimed there was a strong wave in favour of the BJP -- "Roti, beti, maati pukar -- Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA ki sarkar".

"Ten years ago, there was a Congress government at the Centre from 2004 to 2014. Madam Sonia Gandhi used to run the government and Manmohan Singh was the PM. At that time, the Centre gave Rs 80,000 crore to Jharkhand over 10 years with great difficulty. After 2014, the government changed in Delhi, you gave your 'sevak' Modi a chance to serve you, and in the last 10 years, we have given more than Rs 3 lakh-crore to Jharkhand," he said.

Advertisment

The BJP is committed to restoring tribal pride and 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' will be celebrated for a year from November 15 across the country to honour tribal icon Birsa Munda, he said.

The PM said under Dharti Aba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan, more than 60,000 tribal villages across India will be developed at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

More than 50 railway stations are being modernised in Jharkhand and the airport in Bokaro will be made operational soon, he said.

Advertisment

"It is my dream to ensure that those who wear slippers and are poor travel by air," he said.

The PM said the Centre was reviving closed industrial units in Jharkhand and has already given a new lease of life to the Sindri fertiliser plant, ensuring employment for thousands of people.

"It is Modi's guarantee to implement Gogo Didi Yojna in the state to transfer money (Rs 2100 per month) to the bank accounts of women. Modi lives for you. We will provide piped gas connections at affordable prices," he said. There is a target to make 3 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didis', he said, adding that Ragi cultivation will be promoted and it will bring opportunities and prosperity to Jharkhand's farmers.

"The next five years are very crucial for Jharkhand's coming 25 years. Your one vote will contribute to making the state developed," he added. PTI NAM/SAN SOM ACD NAM MNB