Ekagrid seeks 200 acres to set up university in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Ekagrid, a diverse research university in India, has sought 200 acres of land from the Karnataka government to set up its own campus either in Bengaluru or Mysuru. Prof. Krishna Saraswat, a professor at Stanford and Shri Shailendra Kumar, COO of Ekagrid held a meeting with Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil in this regard on Tuesday in the USA.

Established in 2018, the Ekagrid University intends to conduct research in the area of Artificial Intelligence and run PhD programs, an official release said.

It plans to start postgraduate courses at a later stage, Prof. Saraswat told the minister.

Patil, accompanied by senior officers of the Department of Industries, is currently on a 12-day tour of the US to attract investments into the state.

Meanwhile, Mechanical components manufacturer Fictiv on Tuesday met Minister Patil to discuss an all-round growth plan for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment in the state.

The San Francisco company has recently opened its India-based headquarters in Bengaluru.

The two sides discussed organising workshops in Karnataka to advocate for manufacturing support services and facilitate MSME growth through AI/ML (Artificial intelligence and machine learning)-driven software technology.

Establishing connections with MSMEs and major customers in the aerospace, machine tools, auto/EV and industry 4.0 space, were also topics of discussion with the government. PTI KSU KSU ROH