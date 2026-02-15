Ekamra project to be completed by March 2027: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monument Revival Action (Ekamra) project at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar will be completed by March 2027, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Harichandan said an additional scope of work has been undertaken under the project in Bhubaneswar's old town area.

"We are making efforts to complete the project by the end of the 2026-27 financial year. I am confident that we will complete the work by the targeted time," he said.

"We have decided to build a big statue of Lord Shiva and construct an interpretation centre. Besides, the Bindu Sagar near the temple will be redeveloped as a heritage lake," he added.

Harichandan said the agency, which was executing the works, has been disengaged as they don't want to continue.

A fresh project plan is being prepared with allocation of additional budget, he said.

The previous BJD government had, in 2019, planned the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan, which is known as the 'Ekamra' project.