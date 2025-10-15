Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar: PM Modi gives slogan for Bihar polls, encourages booth workers to reach out to families in their areas

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP workers in Bihar to reach out to every household to spread awareness about the schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government, and gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar".

Interacting with BJP workers in the poll-bound state through the NaMo app, the prime minister asserted the need to make every booth strong to ensure the party's victory.

He encouraged booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them.

"Party wins when every booth is strong," Modi said after greeting the workers in Bhojpuri.

The prime minister said "every booth worker is Modi" in his or her area and asked them to give a guarantee on his behalf to voters about government schemes.

"Booth workers in Bihar should also show and share videos about various government schemes to families in their areas," he said.

He gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Phirse banegi sushashan ki sarkar (United NDA, United Bihar - the government of good governance will be formed again".

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI SKU GJS BJ RT