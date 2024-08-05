Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Gujarat increased to 44 with more than 11,000 students

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The Gujarat government has increased the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to 44 since its launch in 2003, with more than 11,000 students from the tribal community enrolled there, officials said on Monday.

Beneficiaries said these schools, equipped with cutting-edge classrooms featuring six interactive LEDs, smart technology, and green boards for immersive e-learning, are a boon for them by offering free and quality education for children from Classes 6 to 12.

Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor said more than 12 lakh tribal students have received pre-matric scholarships, and approximately 2.5 lakh students have benefited from post-matric scholarships.

"Thanks to the state government's dedicated efforts, education levels among the tribal communities have risen, with children and youth now actively contributing to nation-building through their education," he said.

An EMRS in the tribal-dominated Dahod district has a well-equipped library and computer labs with more than 40 computers and WiFi, providing modern, internet-based education, the school's principal, Vishnu Kumar, said.

"In our school, we have smart classes in every classroom. We also have a projector room, a library and sports facilities, which are provided free of cost to children. The objective of this school is to ensure the overall development of children from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities," Kumar said.

The EMRS has separate hostels for boys and girls, with canteens serving nutritious meals. The school also has sports facilities and offers cultural exposure to students.

"I have been studying here for the last six years, we have received a lot of facilities here. We are happy, and we receive a lot of training. We are proud of our teachers," said Prithvi Damor, a student at EMRS Dahod.

To further support the students, the government provides a grant of Rs 4,000 per student for their uniforms.

The first EMRS was launched in Gujarat in June 2003. Today, it has grown to 44, covering 11,066 students, a government statement said.

Under the scheme, admission is based on a centralised test, and qualifying students are allocated a school within a radius of 30 km from their home, it said.

The schools are managed by the Gujarat State Tribal Education Society (GSTES), an autonomous society under the state tribal development department.

The GSTES operates Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) (44), Girls Literacy Residential Schools (GLRS) (43), Model Schools (12), and Sainik Schools (2), it was stated.

"Under the Gyankunj Project-Smart Interactive Board Scheme, 28,012 smart classrooms have been introduced in 7,408 government primary schools across Gujarat's tribal areas, providing a modern and interactive learning environment for students," it said. PTI KA ARU