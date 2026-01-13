Eknath Shinde addressed 51 rallies during campaign for Maharashtra civic polls

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed 29 rallies and led 25 road shows in the past eleven days during the campaigning for the January 15 civic polls across the state, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

Shinde also visited 14 shakhas (branches) of Shiv Sena, which are considered key units in the party organisation, since January 3.

The campaigning for elections to 29 civic bodies, including Mumbai, concluded on Tuesday evening.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is contesting separately in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Mira-Bhayandar, and at a few other places.

Shinde also addressed a Mahayuti rally with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday.

During the canvassing, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son, Aaditya Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit visited shakhas of their parties in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Thackeray cousins also addressed joint rallies in Nashik, Mumbai, and Thane.

On Tuesday, Aaditya and Amit visited the Hutatma Chowk memorial in south Mumbai to commemorate the memory of 106 people who laid their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. PTI PR NSK