Eknath Shinde announces unconditional support to NDA for vice-presidential poll

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced his party's "unconditional support" to the BJP-led alliance, of which he is a key member, for the vice-presidential election scheduled for September 9.

On a visit to Delhi, Shinde told reporters after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah that the 'Mahayuti', the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will fight the local body elections in Maharashtra together.

He also rejected suggestions that his frequent visits to Delhi are linked to his "differences" with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there are no string in their ties and that they are working together for the state's development.

In a statement later, Shinde announced his party's unconditional support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the vice-presidential poll, which has been necessitated following the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month..

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted at a meeting of NDA MPs on Tuesday that Shah has become the longest serving home minister, Shinde said he and his party MPs congratulated him on the milestone. He also hailed Shah for his "decisive" leadership, saying he fulfilled the dream of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray by abrogating Article 370, and taking effective action against terrorism and Naxalism.

From cooperative development to national security, Shah's contributions have been exemplary, Shinde said. PTI KR ARI