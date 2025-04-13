Eknath Shinde dismisses buzz of rift in Mahayuti

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday dismissed the buzz of any rift within the Mahayuti and said everything is hunky-dory in the ruling alliance.

He said issues, if any, will be sorted out through discussions.

"There is no bickering within the Mahayuti. Everything is hunky dory. We work and don't complain. We are the ones who fight," Shinde told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader was reacting to reports that he has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party.

"If Eknath Shinde has to say something he will directly talk to me or the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis). We share good relations," Pawar told reporters.