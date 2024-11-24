Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday night elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Three more resolutions, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti alliance, were also passed.

The Mahayuti of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP clinched a stellar victory, winning 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, leaving opposition MVA with a tally of 46 seats. PTI MR NSK