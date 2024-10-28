Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane district.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

The asembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. PTI COR VT VT