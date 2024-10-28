Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat amid show of strength

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday filed his nomination for the November 20 assembly elections from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane after paying tribute to his political mentor late Anand Dighe and leading a roadshow.

Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Anand Dighe, from his home turf.

Shinde paid tribute to the late Dighe at Anand Ashram and performed aarti. He boarded a decorated vehicle modelled as a chariot, joined by hundreds of supporters who waved Sena flags and carried huge posters of the chief minister.

Prominent leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale of RPI (A) accompanied Shinde.

The rally commenced from Dutt Mandir at Modella Check Naka, passing through the main streets of Thane. It took approximately two hours to reach the ITI centre where Shinde submitted his nomination papers shortly after 1.30 p.m.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the assembly elections closes on Tuesday.

Fanfare and a show of strength marked the rally with two decorated floral chariots amid cheers from Sena supporters and party workers who danced to traditional drums.

Before filing his nomination papers, Shinde sought blessings from Yogiraj Maharaj Goswami of sant Eknath Maharaj's dynasty.

Shinde's chariot, draped in green and saffron scarves, was adorned with images of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Anand Dighe.

Shinde exuded confidence in significant victory, framing the electoral contest between Mahayuti and MVA as a crucial choice between development and non-development.

"This is a fight between Vikas (development) and Vinash (destruction)," Shinde told reporters, highlighting the significant progress made by the state government over the past two-and-a-half years.

Hundreds of people lined the streets, showering flowers on the chariot carrying the chief minister.

Shinde has remained undefeated in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency since 2009 as Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate.

In the 2019 polls, he defeated Sanjay Ghadigaonkar of Congress by over 89,000 votes.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

In neighbouring Thane constituency, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar filed his nomination, leading a huge rally accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A triangular contest is on the cards in this constituency with former MP and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Vichare and MNS nominee Avinash Jadhav in the fray.