Eknath Shinde govt has agreed on ascertaining toll collection details for transparency, says MNS chief

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde government has agreed to ascertain the amount collected at toll plazas in order to ensure transparency and accountability, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Friday.

Advertisment

The MNS has been protesting at toll being collected from small vehicles despite a state government order that this amount must be taken only from heavy and commercial vehicles.

Thackeray was talking to reporters after state PWD minister Dada Bhuse met him at the former's residence.

Over the next 15 days, the MNS will install CCTV cameras at toll plazas over and above the official ones already there to count the number of vehicles, adding that his party had given the state government a month's time to scrap the move to hike toll.

Advertisment

His party will also check amenities like toilets, first aid kits and ambulance services that toll operators promise, Thackeray added.

The MNS chief demanded that experts from the Indian Institute of Technology conduct an audit of flyovers and subways, while the CAG should do the same for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Bandra Worli Sea Link and Mumbai entry points.

Asserting that those living close to toll plazas must be given monthly passes, Thackeray said he would speak to Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to implement a rule that toll will not be collected on a stretch if it is in bad condition.

Advertisment

"The state needs revenue and taxes. But what are we getting by paying taxes if we are not getting good roads, washrooms etc?" Thackeray asked.

Bhuse, who was also present, said CM Eknath Shinde had asked him to meet Thackeray regarding his demands.

Slamming the meeting between Bhuse and Thackeray, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said decisions of the government must be taken by the cabinet and not in someone's house.

Advertisment

"Why will MNS cameras be installed alongside those of the government at toll booths? For issues like inflation, unemployment and farmers' problems, the public is left knocking at the government's doors. But for the toll issue, the government is at the doorstep of the MNS," Londhe said.

Calling the meeting between Thackeray and the minister unconstitutional, Londhe alleged the MNS chief was running a parallel government.

If an opposition party presents an issue in the interest of the public, the government should address it by taking a decision in the cabinet and not by sending ministers and officials to leaders' homes, Londhe asserted.

Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Raj Thackeray was speaking and acting as per the script written by the BJP and fooling the people of Maharashtra.

MNS workers had protested on Monday in Thane and Nashik against toll being collected from small vehicles. PTI MR BNM BNM