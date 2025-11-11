Eknath Shinde inquires about Sanjay Raut's health

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday called Sunil Raut, the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, to inquire about his health, state industries minister Uday Samant said.

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had revealed on October 31 that he was suffering from a serious health issue and was taking a break from active politics for some time.

His brother Sunil Raut is a Sena (UBT) MLA.

Shinde fell out with Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 and walked out with majority of MLAs and MPs, getting the party name and symbol. The Shiv Sena led by him and the Thackeray-headed Sena (UBT) have been bitter critics of each other. PTI MR KRK