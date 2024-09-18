Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena backs `one nation, one election' proposal

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) The BJP ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday welcomed the Union Government's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls.

Party MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said in a statement that besides reducing expenditure, the measure will foster national unity by synchronizing the election process.

"The initiative is expected to bring down enormous election-related costs and avoid the policy paralysis that occurs when various elections overlap. By holding simultaneous elections, the nation can focus on its long-term goals of economic and social development, ensuring that governance remains effective throughout elected terms," he said.

The Shiv Sena had declared its support in January when consultations began for simultaneous polls.

Shinde further described the proposed reform as forward-thinking, "a game-changer for the country's democratic structure, ensuring that governance is not compromised by the demands of frequent elections." It will enhance the quality of decision-making and provide much-needed political stability, the MP from Kalyan said.

"As the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, we are committed to supporting this historic reform and working towards its smooth execution. This initiative is not just an electoral reform; it is a step toward national unity and the continued growth of India's democratic ethos," Shinde added. PTI PR KRK