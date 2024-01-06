Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena donates Rs 11 crore for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A delegation of party leaders comprising party MP Shrikant Shinde, Maharashtra Industries minister Uday Samant, party spokespersons Naresh Mhaske, Ashish Kulkarni and party secretary Bhau Chowdhary met Shree Ram Mandir Teerth Khestra general secretary Champat Rai and handed over a cheque of Rs 11 crore, the party said.

The consecration of the Ram Temple will take place on January 22.