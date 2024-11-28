Eknath Shinde meets Amit Shah in Delhi ahead of Mahayuti meeting

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, ahead of a meeting of the Mahayuti coalition to discuss the power-sharing pact in the state.

Shinde, who arrived from Mumbai, drove straight to Shah's Krishna Menon Marg residence, where BJP president J P Nadda was already present.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to join them shortly.

Shinde told reporters here that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. PTI SKU NSD NSD