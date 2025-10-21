Eknath Shinde speaks to Anna Hazare, extends Diwali greetings

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday spoke with anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare over phone, and wished him on the occasion of Diwali.

Mangesh Chivate, Shinde's officer on special duty, visited Ralegaon Siddhi, Hazare's native village in Ahilyanagar district, said a statement from the deputy CM's office.

Chivate made a video call so that Shinde could speak to Hazare over phone, it said.

The Shiv Sena chief extended wishes to the octogenarian activist on the occasion of Diwali.

Hazare, joined by some villagers, invited Shinde to visit Ralegaon Siddhi and the latter accepted the invite, the statement said. PTI PR KRK