Eknath Shinde takes part in Tiranga Yatra

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took part in a `Tiranga yatra' here to mark the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shinde, who was in an open jeep, was accompanied by transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and other leaders of his party, the Shiv Sena.

"Terrorists wiped out the 'sindoor' (vermilion, a symbol of marital status for Hindu women) of our sisters, and we gave them a befitting reply," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the armed forces for their decisive actions against Pakistan. PTI COR KRK