Eknath Shinde's political position shaky, someone else may lead Sena: Congress leader

Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed on Monday that Deputy CM Eknath Shinde might be dispensed with and Shiv Sena could see a new "Uday" (rise), an oblique reference to state minister Uday Samant.

The Maharashtra Congress leader was reacting to speculation about Shinde's unhappiness over the appointment of guardian ministers by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde has left for his native village in Satara district for a personal visit, sources said.

"Eknath Shinde's situation is very bad in the current political scenario. It seems Shinde may be sidelined. I wonder if Shinde's political utility is over. Shindeji was brought in by pushing out Uddhav ji (Thackeray)," the Congress leader told reporters in Nagpur.

In a veiled attack on BJP, Wadettiwar claimed a political situation may shape up in Maharashtra with the possibility of a third "Uday" (rise) of Shiv Sena.

"One Uday (state industries minister Uday Samant) is sailing in both boats and maintained very good relations (with both sides)," he claimed.

The ruling Mahayuti consists of BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Shinde, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Fadnavis government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts in Maharashtra. However, a day later these appointments for Nashik and Raigad were stayed.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the guardian minister for Raigad, irking Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale. BJP leader Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility of Nashik district.

Amid reports of discontent, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan (both from BJP) have left for Daregaon to meet Shinde and address his concerns. CM Fadnavis is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar said a decision on appointing Maharashtra Congress president and the party group leader will be taken within the next 8 days. PTI CLS NSK