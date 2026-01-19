Elaborate arrangements for 'Shaheedi Samagam' event in Nanded; over 10L devotees expected

Latur, Jan 19 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements have been made for more than 10 lakh devotees expected for the 'Shaheedi Samagam' event in Nanded on January 24-25 marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar said on Monday.

Micro-level planning has been undertaken for the smooth conduct of the programme, with various committees being formed for the purpose, he said.

Continuous 'langar' (community kitchen) will be operational at eight locations for devotees, adequate accommodation facilities have been arranged along with health camps, and stalls will be set up showcasing government schemes and products from various entrepreneurs, the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as CMs of other states are expected to attend the event, which is being helmed by the state Minority Development department, officials said. PTI COR BNM