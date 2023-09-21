Elaborate arrangements in Barsana for Radha Ashtami celebrations

Mathura (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Expecting a heavy influx of pilgrims, elaborate arrangements are being made in Barsana town of Mathura district ahead of Radha Ashtami celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

The celebrations will be held on Saturday, they said.

“The entire mela (fair) area of Barsana has been divided into seven zones and 16 sectors for an easy 'darshan' and paying obeisance to the deity,” District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said.

While no vehicle will be allowed to go beyond the parking spots set up at every entry point to Barsana as several lakh pilgrims visit Barsana on Radha Ashtami, the officials said, adding that 125 buses will ply on different routes leading to Barsana.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Radha Rani and devotees throng the temples here on this occasion, priest of the Daanghati temple, Govardhan, Pawan Kaushik said.

The priest of the main Ladli temple, Raas Bihari Goswami, said the deity's 'abhishek ceremony' would be conducted at 'Jagmohan' (place in front of the sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at around 6 am.

'Raas Lila' will be staged for the next six days and played at half a dozen places, including Morkuti, the priest added.