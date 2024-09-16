Elaborate arrangements made for PM Modi's Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Sept 16 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements were made by the newly-formed BJP government in Odisha to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

This is the PM's first visit to the state after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12.

During the visit, he will launch the state's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.

He would land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10.50 am and then travel to Gadkana village where he will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, officials said.

He would then reach Janata Maidan around 12 pm, from where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana, and unveil railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore and highway projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, they said.

Modi would leave for Delhi around 1.15 pm, they added.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government and the BJP to make the visit a grand success, a party leader said.

Security has been heightened in the state capital with 3,000 police personnel, including 500 officers, being deployed. The entire roads on which the PM will travel have been barricaded, said Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda A total of 11 DCP-rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACP-rank officers, 100 inspectors, and 300 officers, along with 81 platoons of forces (each comprising 30 personnel) and 500 home guards would be deployed, he said.

Additionally, three special tactical units along with two companies of CRPF and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODARF) would also be on standby, he added.