Elaborate security arrangement for Prayagraj kumbh mela: UP DY CM

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Security checks at entry points, announcements in Indian languages, and a healthcare facility are among several measures being put in place for the Kumbh Mela beginning in Prayagraj next month.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak met with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, inviting them to the Maha Kumbh congregation.

Pathak said the Maha Kumbh- a Hindu religious congregation held once in 12 years- will be organised from January 13 to February 26.

"I came here to extend the Maha Kumbh invitation to the people of Maharashtra through the governor and the chief minister. Come and experience spirituality," he told reporters in Mumbai.

Advertisment

Pathak said all arrangements for security of visitors from India and abroad are being made by the UP government.

"Security checking will be conducted at the entry points to Prayagraj city and at Maha Kumbh venues. Announcements will be made in several Indian languages," he said.

A 100-bed hospital has been set up near the Kumbh site, he said, adding that healthcare facilities will be made available at different places.

Advertisment

Specialists and paramedical staff will be on standby, he said. PTI MR NSK