Elaborate security arrangements for peaceful Durga puja festivities in Bihar

Patna, October 21 (PTI) Anticipating a huge turnout of pandal-hoppers during the Durga puja festival, Bihar Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the state.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the state capital Patna. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in all major Durga puja pandals in the city to keep tabs on troublemakers.

A statement issued by Bihar Police said, "The state police have deployed more than 20,000 additional forces across the state to maintain law and order during Durga Puja... A total of 15,559 pandals of Goddess Durga has been installed in the state this year".

A maximum of 1,378 idols have been installed in Patna, followed by 1,029 in Saran and less than 1,000 idols in other districts, said the statement.

'Maha Saptami' of the Durga puja is on Saturday, 'Maha Astami' on Sunday, 'Maha Navami' on Monday and Dasami or Dusshera on Tuesday.

"In Patna district, around 2,000 probationer cops, seven companies of Bihar Special Military Police and 1,200 home guard jawans have been deployed till October 28", the statement said, adding cops are also keeping a close watch on the sensitive spots and the Indo-Nepal border.

Bihar Police has also intensified its cyber patrolling and social media surveillance efforts to identify and trace people who post provocative, objectionable and blasphemous content that might disturb peace in view of the ongoing festive seasons in the state.

"All 44 cyber police stations and all district police in the state to monitor provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms and also to identify and act against persons or organisations who indulge in such illegal act", said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

In Patna, the district administration is also using 38 drones to ensure efficient crowd management, smooth traffic and law and order during the Durga Puja festivities..

The district administration has divided the city into 13 zones with magistrates, police officers and patrolling teams. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed at critical locations in the state capital. PTI PKD RG