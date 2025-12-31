Elaborate security arrangements in Jharkhand ahead of New Year celebrations

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Dec 31 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Jharkhand ahead of New Year celebrations to maintain law and order across the state, including in the capital Ranchi, police officials said.

A large number of people are expected to gather at dams, rivers, reservoirs, waterfalls such as Dasham Falls, Jonha Falls, Hundru Falls, and tourist and picnic spots, parks, and zoos to welcome the New Year with picnics.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi, Paras Rana said, "In view of the New Year celebrations, security have been tightened in and around the city. All police station in-charges have been directed to maintain surveillance in hotels, restaurants, parks, and particularly at dams and water reservoir sites to prevent any untoward incidents. In all, we have identified 104 places and deployed security forces along with a magistrate." In addition, directions have been issued to take action against those anti-social elements who play loudspeakers at night. Intensive checks will be conducted on every route connected to the capital, and strict action will be taken against those driving vehicles under the influence of intoxicants, he said.

The SP further said that special surveillance will be maintained on those harassing women or young women.

The district administration has also appealed to all citizens to celebrate the New Year in a safe and peaceful manner and to follow security rules.

Tight security arrangements have also been made around picnic spots in Jamshedpur, such as Dimna Lake, Jubilee Park, and Domuhani, in view of the New Year celebrations. Police monitoring will be done from the Composite Control Room through CCTV, with special focus on drunk driving and vehicle checking drive.

In Dhanbad, the police administration has launched a massive drive against rash and drunk driving, illegal gatherings, and gambling.

Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar said that special security arrangements have been made at famous picnic spots like Topchanchi Lake, DVC Maithon, Bhatinda Fall, and Birsa Munda Park, as well as at famous temples in the city, so that people can celebrate the New Year peacefully.

The action against rash and drunk driving will continue till January 2, he said.