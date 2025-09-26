Elaborate security arrangements in place for peaceful Durga Puja celebrations in Tripura: DGP

Agartala, Sep 26 (PTI) Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar on Friday said elaborate security arrangements are in place across the state to ensure peaceful Durga puja celebrations.

Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the northeastern state, starts from September 28.

"Altogether 7,750 security personnel will be deployed during the festivities," Dhankar told reporters at a press conference here.

In state capital Agartala, there are over 250 pujas.

Dhankar said as part of foolproof security, police will install 320 CCTV cameras at the strategic locations in addition to the existing cameras.

Puja organisers were also exhorted to install CCTV cameras for crowd management and identify suspicious movement of anti-social elements, if any, he said.

Dhankar said as many as 241 assistance booths will be set up in important locations to assist devotees.

"We are expecting people from rural areas to visit Agartala to join the festivities using trains. Therefore, we will depute security personnel at railway stations", he said.

According to Dhankar, police will strictly enforce noise pollution during the festival season.

"Puja organisers will be allowed to use play music under the permissible limits", he said. PTI PS MNB