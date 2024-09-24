Elaborate security for India-Bangladesh 2nd Test as teams arrive in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the India-Bangladesh second Test match to be played at the International Green Park stadium here scheduled from September 27, a senior official said on Tuesday.

An FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organising a 'havan' by obstructing the road before the stadium to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said.

Meanwhile, the players of both the teams arrived here and were escorted to the hotel from Chakeri airport amidst tight security, he said.

The teams will hold their practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday at the Green Park stadium, which is approximately 1,500 metres from the hotel, he added.

The players received a grand welcome on their arrival at a five-star hotel, which has been turned into a fortress.

"Nearly 2,000 cops have been deployed for the security of the teams and VVIPs. The Green Park stadium has also been sealed and over a 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the stadium for the match as part of foolproof security measures," he said.

"We are not taking any chances with the security and even the teams have been asked to strictly adhere to the guidelines. Team members have been asked to give an advance notice before heading out of the hotel," an official said, pleading anonymity.

ACP Chander said that those named in the FIR included Rakesh Mishra, Vikas, Atul, Jaydeep, Vikas Gupta, Prashant Dheer, Ajay Rathore, Ashish, Brajesh and about 10 others unidentified.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the BNS, he said.

The officer said they are coordinating with the central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the state intelligence to share inputs regarding threats, if any, to deal with it.

The Green Park stadium and Hotel Landmark have been divided into sectors, zones and sub-zones, and its charge has been given to DCP, additional DCP and ACP rank officials, respectively, said DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, who has been made the nodal officer of the entire event.

Traffic diversions have also been imposed ahead of the match, police said.

Chander told PTI they have sought adequate police force, including senior rank officials, to be deployed for the match.

"We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements," he added. PTI COR ABN TIR TIR