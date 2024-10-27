Elaborate security in Jammu for festival season, say police

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Amid a spurt in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer on Sunday said elaborate security measures had been put in place across the Jammu region to ensure a peaceful festival season.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu zone) Anand Jain was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a motorcycle rally organised by the force in memory of police personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism during the past three decades.

"The rally was organised to remember and pay tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives… We have a lot of police personnel who were martyred in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Asked about the security arrangements for the festival season in the aftermath of several major terror attacks, especially in Kashmir where two soldiers were among 12 people killed in the past week, Jain said all measures had been taken to ensure a peaceful Diwali and other festivals.

More than 100 motorcyclists, mostly from the police department, took part in the rally as part of a programme to honour the bravery and dedication of the fallen personnel.

Jain flagged off the rally to spread awareness about "patriotism and the importance of service to the nation".

The event was designed to foster unity, with both police and civilian participants joining in a shared tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the overwhelming support of the police, local biking groups and NGOs added to the event's success, underscoring the department's commitment to honouring its martyrs and strengthening its relationship with the public.

Earlier in the day, the police organised a marathon in the city that witnessed more than 250 citizens from all age groups taking part in a "run for unity" to pay tribute to the police martyrs.

The event was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jammu-Kathua-Samba range) Shiv Kumar Sharma at Hari Niwas.

School students also took part, contributing to the event with musical performances, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS SZM