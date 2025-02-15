Elderly American woman drowns at Kerala’s Kovalam beach

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) A 75-year-old US citizen drowned at Kovalam beach on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A Russian national who attempted to rescue the American woman was injured during the effort and hospitalised. However, his condition is now stable, they added.

An official from Vizhinjam police station said the woman, who was on vacation with friends, was pulled into deep waters while bathing and was unable to swim back to shore.

She was rescued from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save her life, the official added.