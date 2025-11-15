Elderly arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) An elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in his house here, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday, in a locality in Nagina area, a woman had filed a complaint alleging that Shahid, 67, lured her daughter, who studied in Upper Kindergarten, with a toffee, took her to his house and raped her, Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

According to the complainant, Shahid used to give the girl Rs 10 daily.

The accused was arrested on Friday night, the CO said.