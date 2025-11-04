Elderly cancer patient jumps to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman suffering from cancer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of her house in the Sector 56 area here early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am when the rest of the family was sleeping, they said.

According to police, Jyoti Wadhwa had been suffering from cancer for several years and despite treatment had reached an advanced stage, causing her severe mental distress.

Family members said she couldn't sleep even after taking painkillers at night. Around 5.45 am on Tuesday, she left her bedroom and went to the terrace on the third floor and allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace.

Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A police team reached the hospital and took the body into custody. A senior police officer said that statements are being recorded from all family members, including her husband, two sons, and daughter-in-law.

Police said they were asleep at the time of the incident and were unaware of anything and CCTV confirms her going alone.

Wadhwa, a native of Delhi, had been living with her family in Sector 56 for several years.

"...it appears to be a case of suicide. The woman had been suffering from cancer for a long time and was under mental stress, " said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station No suicide note has been found, but statements from the family confirm that she was deeply distressed. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem while a probe is underway," he said. PTI COR SKY SKY