Elderly cobbler robbed of gold ring, fraudster held

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) An elderly cobbler was duped of his gold ring by a fraudster under the pretext of helping the senior citizen after he fell down and the man has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the arrested as Karthik, who also did away with a 16 gm gold chain from a woman after stealing the 4.4 gm ring from the old man.

Balan (66), a cobbler from Otteri here was walking along the road on November 25 and accidentally fell. The accused, Karthik helped him.

Diverting his attention, Karthik snatched the gold ring worn by the victim and fled, a police press release said.

The following day, Karthik approached Selvi (65) in the same locality, claiming he had worked with her.

Persuading her to hand over her gold chain, claiming he wanted to gift one to his wife like that, he made her part with her jewel and escaped.

Cases in relation to the two incidents were registered and the police are on the lookout for Karthik.

Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in similar thefts in Madhavaram and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) areas using same modus operandi, the release said.

A total of 24.5 gm of gold jewellery was recovered from him and the two-wheeler used for the crime was seized.

He was arrested and produced before a court on November 28 and remanded to judicial custody, it added. PTI VIJ SA