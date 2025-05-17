Elderly couple, 47-year-old son killed as MUV rams into motorcycle in Latur

Latur, May 17 (PTI) An elderly couple and their son were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a multi utility vehicle (MUV) in Latur on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 2:45pm near Halgara Pati on Latur-Zaheerabad national highway, the official said.

"Kashinath Shankar Kamble (77), his wife Jijabai Kamble (67) and their son Krantikumar Kamble (47), residents of Shivajinagar locality in Nilanga, died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by a Force MUV. The three were returning to Nilanga from Gooti village in Karnataka," the official said.

Such was the impact was that the three were flung several feet away, the Aurad-Shahajani police station official added. PTI COR BNM