Elderly couple among 3 dead as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund; 3 of family injured

Mahasamund, May 25 (PTI) An elderly couple and a 34-year-old man died and three persons were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 3am near Kodar Dam on national highway 53 under Tumgaon police station limits, he added.

"Those in the car, comprising Chandan Abhishek, who is a manager with State Bank of India's branch at Narharpur in Kanker district, and his family were heading to Raipur from neighbouring Jharkhand. Near Kodar Dam, their car crashed into a trucked parked by the road," he said.

The deceased are Chandan Abhishek's parents Kishore Pandey (69) and Chitralekha Pandey (65) along with Ishwar Dhruv (34), he said.

"Chandan, his wife Khushbu and their son Dhruv (6) sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised A case has been registered and probe is underway into the accident," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM