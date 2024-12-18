Elderly couple dead in fire in Safdarjung Enclave house

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Ram Nagpal (80) and his wife Sela Nagpal (78), he said.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 6.02 am from Safdarjung Enclave. The fire was on the third floor of a house. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

"The fire was in domestic articles and two casualties were found," he added.

Garg said that the matter was immediately informed to the police and the couple was transferred to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Further details are awaited. PTI ALK BM IJT