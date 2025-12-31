Elderly couple dies after fire at home in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) An elderly couple died on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at their residence in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said.

Jagatpuri police received a call regarding the incident at 1.36 pm. Police teams reached the first floor of the building in Shivpuri area, where the fire had started.

Two fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Services were sent to the spot to control the fire and conduct rescue operations. During the exercise, emergency responders found two occupants unconscious. The victims were identified as Prem Sagar Malhotra (75) and his wife, Asha Malhotra (65).

"Both were rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," said Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

Initial inquiry suggests they died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation. The exact cause will be confirmed after post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear. Police said it appears to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder burst, based on preliminary findings.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to adjacent houses in the congested locality.

Senior police officers visited the spot and a forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.

Statements of local residents are being recorded to reconstruct the ascertain the sequence of event. Locals said they noticed thick smoke billowing from house in the early afternoon and alerted emergency services. Further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI BM AKY