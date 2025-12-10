Elderly couple dies by suicide in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A septuagenarian couple here allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in a village under the Jigna area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said Shakoor (75) and his wife Avida Begum (70) were found dead in their room on Wednesday by family members.

According to the police, Begum had been unwell for a long time and the couple had been under distress due to her prolonged illness.

SHO Singh said the family refused a post-mortem examination. The bodies were handed over to the family after completing legal formalities, he added. PTI COR CDN APL