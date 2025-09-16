Elderly couple dies in house fire in UP's Agra

Agra (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) An elderly couple died when a fire that started from an electric scooter engulfed their house in the Laxmi Nagar area in Agra district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the couple has been identified as Bhagwati Prasad (90) and his wife Urmila Devi (85).

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when an electric scooter parked in their house caught fire due to a short circuit. The blaze spread to the whole house and they suffered severe burns, said Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jagdishpura police station.

Prasad's son Pramod Agarwal lives with his family on the first floor of the house, while the couple was living on the ground floor, the SHO said.

Prasad died on the spot due to burn injuries, while his wife was sent to SN Medical College in a critical condition, where doctors declared her dead, the officer added.

Police and the fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire, the SHO said.