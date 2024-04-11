Elderly couple found burnt to death in Kerala's Pathanamthitta; police suspect suicide

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 11 (PTI) An elderly couple was found burnt to death in their home at Mallappally here on Thursday morning, police said.

The couple, aged 78 and 74, were living alone and it is suspected that it was a case of suicide, they said.

Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house in the morning and when they broke open the doors, they found the couple burnt to death.

The gas cylinder was found to be open and is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said. PTI HMP HMP KH