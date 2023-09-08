Elderly couple found dead in hotel room in Kerala, police suspect financial issues

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) There was nothing unusual when they checked into the luxury hotel 11 days ago here, the hotel staff said on Friday after an elderly couple was found dead in the room. Thiruvananthapuram residents Sugathan (71) and his wife Sunila (68) were found hanging in the room on September 6.

Advertisment

Police said that the hotel staff informed them about the incident at around 3 PM on Wednesday.

It was suspected to be a case of suicide and a was letter was found in the room, police said.

"It seems like they had some financial issues bothering them. In the note, they have asked not to bother their daughter," they said.

Advertisment

The staff told PTI that the "point of contact" for them was the daughter of the couple.

"Her marriage also took place here at the hotel last year. This time, she booked the room for the couple. There was nothing unusual about them," the staff said.

The couple checked into the hotel room on August 27 and spent their Onam holiday there.

"We have daily room service. They (couple) sometimes place orders for food to be served in the room. But on Wednesday, they did not respond to the room service calls. As they did not respond to multiple requests, we had to open the door and found the couple hanging. We informed the police," the staff said.

The police were yet to ascertain the details of the financial issues faced by the elderly couple. PTI RRT RRT KH